LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuscany Suites and Casinos needs workers. A job fair is being held at the hotel-casino later this month.

All departments are hiring. Entry-level candidates are welcome as well.

The fair is happening Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be on-site interviews and same-day hiring.

The Tuscany is located on 255 East Flamingo Road just east of the Strip.