More than 100 companies with $18+ per hour jobs will be at Spring Job Fair in Las Vegas

Resorts World, The Boring Company, NV Energy, Fremont Street Experience and more
Clark County
More than 100 companies looking to fill open job positions will be at the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center on April 15, according to Clark County. (Courtesy: Clark County)
Posted at 2:43 PM, Apr 06, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 100 companies looking to fill open positions will be at the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center next week.

According to a flyer from Clark County, all of the employers will have openings that start at $18 per hour.

Some will be hiring on the spot.

The flyer says those who pre-register for the event get priority entry.

Employers listed include Resorts World, Elon Musk's The Boring Company, NV Energy and Fremont Street Experience — just to name a few.

The Spring Job Fair will be on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can register at nvcareercenter.org.

The Las Vegas Convention Center is located at 150 Paradise Road near Desert Inn Road.

More details in English.

More details in Spanish.

