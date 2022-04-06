More than 100 companies with $18+ per hour jobs will be at Spring Job Fair in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 100 companies looking to fill open positions will be at the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center next week.

According to a flyer from Clark County, all of the employers will have openings that start at $18 per hour.

Some will be hiring on the spot.

The flyer says those who pre-register for the event get priority entry.

Employers listed include Resorts World, Elon Musk's The Boring Company, NV Energy and Fremont Street Experience — just to name a few.

The Spring Job Fair will be on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can register at nvcareercenter.org.

The Las Vegas Convention Center is located at 150 Paradise Road near Desert Inn Road.

