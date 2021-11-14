Looking for a job? Lee Canyon is hiring for more than 200 positions, travel pay included

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 100 people showed up to a hiring event at Lee Canyon on Saturday but the company says there are still plenty of open positions available, and one of the perks they offer is travel pay.

The ski and snowboard resort on Mount Charleston is about an hour's drive from the Las Vegas valley.

SIMILAR: IKEA to raise starting pay for US workers to $16, enhance benefits

Lee canyon says employees receive an extra hour of pay per shift for the time it takes to get up to the mountain.

The resort is looking to fill more than 200 open positions across 45 different jobs categories.

JOBS SEARCH | Jobs in the Las Vegas area

Positions posted include parking attendant, ski and snowboard school instructor, ticket agent lead, lift operator, cook, bartender, server, cashier, IT support, dishwasher and more.

Both seasonal and year-round positions are available as well as full and part-time.

To apply for a job at Lee Canyon or learn more, visit leecanyonlv.com.

