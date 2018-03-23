Featured job openings in Las Vegas for the week of March 26

KTNV Staff
4:16 PM, Mar 23, 2018
Here are this week's featured job opportunities in the Las Vegas valley from Nevada JobConnect. To apply for one of these jobs, go to  https://www.employnv.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx, register and search the Job order number click or visit your nearest JobConnect office location.

Airfare Reservations / Ticketing Agent                                                                                           

  • Job order: 436271
  • ***HIRING EVENT 3/28/18***
  • Requires experience operating SABRE (or other Global Distribution System - GDS)
  • Strong understanding of international routing and fare construction
  • Excellent computer skills including Microsoft Office, especially Excel
  • Wage: TBD

 

Pulls Runner                                                                                                                                          

  • Job order: 436990
  • 2 or more years of experience in an administrative or other support role
  • Ability to deliver results in high-stress situations
  • Bachelor's degree from four-year college or university preferred
  • Starting Wage: $13.40/hr

      

Machine Operator  

  • Job order: 437134
  • Labor intensive work, must be able to lift at least 30lbs constantly and stand for long periods of time
  • Must be able to handle heat as the manufacturing plant is not climate controlled
  • Reliable transportation is required due to plant's operating hours
  • Wage: $11.00/hour

 

Hotel Inventory Manager - Revenue Management

  • Job order: 436287
  • ***HIRING EVENT 3/28/18***
  • Must have at least 7 years of Hotel Management experience with Revenue and Yield Management skills
  • Must have inventory utilization experience including seasonality, geography, supply-and-demand, and costs
  •  Salary: DOE

                                          

Quality Assurance Tech Lead                                                                                                                

  • Job order: 437132
  • Associate's Degree (2 yr certificate) or greater - or commensurate work experience
  • 2+ years' experience in a manufacturing environment
  • Experience with ISO 9001 is a big plus
  • Wage: $21.00 - $26.00 DOE

 

Mold Maker                                                                                                                                              

  • Job order: 436944
  • 1-2 years Business Management education or equivalent
  • Must have 5-10 years' experience in injection molding procedures
  • Wage: DOE

 

Vice President of Construction                                                                                                            

  • Job order: 436772
  • ***HIRING EVENT 4/10/18***
  • Bachelor’s degree in Construction, Finance, Real Estate or a related field required.
  • Minimum of ten (10) years of construction experience required
  • Minimum of five (5) years of supervisory experience, managing direct reports
  • Able to work independently in a fast paced environment with critical deadlines
  • Wage: DOE

 

Boilermaker / Welder                                                                                                                                

  • Job order:  436554
  • ***HIRING EVENT 3/29/18 and 3/30/18***
  • One year of related experience in similar industry
  • Pipefitting experience is a plus
  • Valid driver’s license is required.  Must be insurable with no major infraction
  • Must be certified in the 6G welding position and able to be certified as an employee of our company
  • Wage: $DOE

 

Car Cleaner                                                                                                                                            

  • Job order: 436707
  • Must have a valid driver's license and excellent driving record
  • Ability to drive multiple types of vehicles
  • Must be at least 20 years of age
  • Must be able to work outside year-round
  • Wage: $10 per hour plus up to $500 monthly incentives- $1000 retention bonus

 

Housekeeping                                                                                                                                 

  • Job order:  434958
  • 6 months previous experience working in a Hotel/Casino or housekeeping experience
  • Must be at least 21 years of age
  • Company will conduct physical exam and background check
  •  Salary: $9.55/hour

 

Outside Sales Engineer -Pump Division                                                                                           

  • Job order: 436606
  • ***HIRING EVENT 3/29/18 and 3/30/18***
  • Must have 5 to 10 years’ experience in the industrial pump industry
  • Bachelor’s degree in relevant pump industry preferred
  • All sales personnel must be reasonably proficient with Word, Excel, Outlook and CRM
  • Wage: DOE

How does Nevada JobConnect work?

  • If an individual is interested in any position listed, they can report to their nearest JobConnect office to meet with a representative in person or they can email their current resume to resumes@nvdetr.org.  They will need to have the job order number available at the time of contact or in the email. 

  • After a candidate speaks with a JobConnect representative or submits their resume, their qualifications and skills will be reviewed to ensure they meet the requirements the employer is seeking. 

  • If they meet the requirements, they will receive a referral.  A referral is how we let the employer know that the candidate has been screened by our representatives. 

  • At the time the referral is issued, the candidates resume may be sent to the employer by the JobConnect representative or the candidate will be given a referral form to take directly to the employer’s location to meet with the expectant employer. 

Search more job listings at https://www.employnv.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx

