Featured job openings in Las Vegas for the week of March 26

Requires experience operating SABRE (or other Global Distribution System - GDS)
Strong understanding of international routing and fare construction
Excellent computer skills including Microsoft Office, especially Excel
Wage: TBD
Pulls Runner
Job order: 436990
2 or more years of experience in an administrative or other support role
Ability to deliver results in high-stress situations
Bachelor's degree from four-year college or university preferred
Starting Wage: $13.40/hr
Machine Operator
Job order: 437134
Labor intensive work, must be able to lift at least 30lbs constantly and stand for long periods of time
Must be able to handle heat as the manufacturing plant is not climate controlled
Reliable transportation is required due to plant's operating hours
Wage: $11.00/hour
Hotel Inventory Manager - Revenue Management
Job order: 436287
***HIRING EVENT 3/28/18***
Must have at least 7 years of Hotel Management experience with Revenue and Yield Management skills
Must have inventory utilization experience including seasonality, geography, supply-and-demand, and costs
Salary: DOE
Quality Assurance Tech Lead
Job order: 437132
Associate's Degree (2 yr certificate) or greater - or commensurate work experience
2+ years' experience in a manufacturing environment
Experience with ISO 9001 is a big plus
Wage: $21.00 - $26.00 DOE
Mold Maker
Job order: 436944
1-2 years Business Management education or equivalent
Must have 5-10 years' experience in injection molding procedures
Wage: DOE
Vice President of Construction
Job order: 436772
***HIRING EVENT 4/10/18***
Bachelor’s degree in Construction, Finance, Real Estate or a related field required.
Minimum of ten (10) years of construction experience required
Minimum of five (5) years of supervisory experience, managing direct reports
Able to work independently in a fast paced environment with critical deadlines
Wage: DOE
Boilermaker / Welder
Job order: 436554
***HIRING EVENT 3/29/18 and 3/30/18***
One year of related experience in similar industry
Pipefitting experience is a plus
Valid driver’s license is required. Must be insurable with no major infraction
Must be certified in the 6G welding position and able to be certified as an employee of our company
Wage: $DOE
Car Cleaner
Job order: 436707
Must have a valid driver's license and excellent driving record
Ability to drive multiple types of vehicles
Must be at least 20 years of age
Must be able to work outside year-round
Wage: $10 per hour plus up to $500 monthly incentives- $1000 retention bonus
Housekeeping
Job order: 434958
6 months previous experience working in a Hotel/Casino or housekeeping experience
Must be at least 21 years of age
Company will conduct physical exam and background check
Salary: $9.55/hour
Outside Sales Engineer -Pump Division
Job order: 436606
***HIRING EVENT 3/29/18 and 3/30/18***
Must have 5 to 10 years’ experience in the industrial pump industry
Bachelor’s degree in relevant pump industry preferred
All sales personnel must be reasonably proficient with Word, Excel, Outlook and CRM
Wage: DOE
How does Nevada JobConnect work?
If an individual is interested in any position listed, they can report to their nearest JobConnect office to meet with a representative in person or they can email their current resume to resumes@nvdetr.org. They will need to have the job order number available at the time of contact or in the email.
After a candidate speaks with a JobConnect representative or submits their resume, their qualifications and skills will be reviewed to ensure they meet the requirements the employer is seeking.
If they meet the requirements, they will receive a referral. A referral is how we let the employer know that the candidate has been screened by our representatives.
At the time the referral is issued, the candidates resume may be sent to the employer by the JobConnect representative or the candidate will be given a referral form to take directly to the employer’s location to meet with the expectant employer.