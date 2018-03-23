Featured job openings in Las Vegas for the week of March 26

Here are this week's featured job opportunities in the Las Vegas valley from Nevada JobConnect. To apply for one of these jobs, go to https://www.employnv.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx, register and search the Job order number click or visit your nearest JobConnect office location.

How does Nevada JobConnect work?

If an individual is interested in any position listed, they can report to their nearest JobConnect office to meet with a representative in person or they can email their current resume to resumes@nvdetr.org. They will need to have the job order number available at the time of contact or in the email.

After a candidate speaks with a JobConnect representative or submits their resume, their qualifications and skills will be reviewed to ensure they meet the requirements the employer is seeking.

If they meet the requirements, they will receive a referral. A referral is how we let the employer know that the candidate has been screened by our representatives.