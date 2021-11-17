Good grief, now there's a Christmas tree shortage too

People have heard about shortages at grocery stores and of new cars and furniture.

It appeared inevitable that there would be a Christmas tree shortage too.

The tree crop is smaller than usual this year at Big Tree Plantation in Ohio, and at many other Christmas tree farms around the country, especially in western states.

Owner Brian Keeton says hot summers, drought, and then flooding in recent years have stunted their rows of fir trees.

"We're a little thin, we have fewer than what we would like," he said.

He also brings in pre-cut live trees from Oregon, Michigan and Wisconsin, but says the same trucking issues hitting grocery stores are cutting into those supplies too.

"With the pre-cut trees, there is a national shortage," Keeton said. "So there are fewer quantity of trees, with higher demand, and then the shipping issues are complicating it a little more."

On top of it all, Business Insider says Oregon, the top tree producing state, had its crop decimated this year by fires and drought.

Higher prices with cut-your-own, pre-cut, even artificial trees

Tree farmers say it doesn't matter if you are looking for a pre-cut tree or want to cut your own tree, you are probably going to face higher prices.

"So they have been definitely been going up the past three years, and this year is higher than ever before," Keeton said.

He says the days of $25 live trees are gone; expect to pay $50 or more for a nice 6-foot tree, and close to $100 in more expensive metro areas.

Sure, you can buy an artificial tree. But Balsam Hill, a top seller, tells CNN that those prices are up 20 percent this year. In addition, those supplies are thin, too, due to bottlenecks at California shipping ports.

Keeton advises people to not wait to find the "perfect" live tree. He says even if it looks like Charlie Brown's tree, decorating will hide most imperfections.

"You can put some larger ornaments in there," he explained. "I haven't seen an ugly decorated tree yet."

As always don't waste your money.

