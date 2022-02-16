M&Ms New Milk Chocolate Honey Graham Flavor Is Here For Easter

Easter candy is beginning to appear on store shelves, including old favorites such as Reese’s eggs and brand-new treats — like an M&M flavor that sounds perfect for spring.

New M&Ms Milk Chocolate Honey Grahams combine the taste of honey graham crackers and milk chocolate. The candy has a crisp rice center that’s covered in a honey graham-flavored chocolate and a colorful candy shell in brown and multiple shades of yellow. They’ll look great in plastic Easter eggs!

The new flavor is already available in stores like Walmart. While the honeycomb-style packaging doesn’t say it is for a limited time, it does appear to be made specifically for Easter, so you’ll want to grab them soon so you don’t miss out. Find them in 8-ounce bags for $3.28 at Walmart.

Mars, Inc.

This is not the first seasonal flavor from the brand, which also launched White Chocolate Marshmallow for Easter in 2019. That Easter M&M flavor came in pastel colors and the bag even featured the Green M&M wearing bunny ears.

Another seasonal M&M flavor was White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs over winter. Year-round flavors include peanut butter, pretzel, caramel, coffee nut, fudge brownie and crunchy cookie, which combines M&M’s with chocolate chip cookies and features a crunchy cookie center covered in milk chocolate.

Mars, Inc.

This new M&Ms flavor is far from the only Easter candy you’ll find in stores this season. Other treats include Whoppers Bunny Tails, Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Polka Dot Eggs and new Hershey’s Kisses Vanilla Frosting.

You’ll also find several new Peeps flavors, including coffee-flavored chicks and marshmallow bunnies that sparkle. A collaboration with The Original Donut Shop Coffee, the coffee-flavored chicks will come in two flavors: original coffee-flavored and Peeps Filled Delights Caramel Mocha.

Other Peeps treats include Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies and Marshmallow Egg Hunt treats, which are individually wrapped marshmallow chicks that can fit inside plastic eggs for baskets or an Easter egg hunt.

Which Easter candies will you be filling your basket with?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.