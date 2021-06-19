Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham assumes command of U.S. Air Force Warfare Center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham has assumed command of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base.

"I feel very lucky to be back here and just an incredibly excited to be able to lead and support those who are executing the mission here at Nellis, and like I said, across the United States," he told 13 Action News.

On Friday there was a change of command ceremony in the Thunderbirds hangar at the base.

Maj. Gen. Cunningham is a command pilot with more than 3,200 flying hours, including more than 600 combat hours in multiple areas of operation.