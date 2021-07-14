Take A Look Below The Surface Of The World’s Deepest Swimming Pool For Diving

If you want to dip a flipper into scuba diving but you’re not quite ready to drift into the eerie depths of the unpredictable sea, you might want to first get in some playtime at Dubai’s new underwater attraction. Declared the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving by Guinness World Records, the pool at Deep Dive Dubai is 60 meters (197 feet) deep — apparently 15 meters deeper than any other pool of its kind.

In a nod to the United Arab Emirates’ pearl-diving heritage, the building is shaped like an oyster, and the pool holds as much freshwater as six Olympic-size swimming pools. The most impressive features, however, are revealed when visitors dive deep below the surface, where a “sunken city” of adventure awaits.

This video from the Deep Dive Dubai YouTube account provides a glimpse of the various discoveries you’ll make during a dive in this pool.

In addition to the “abandoned underwater city” theme, it looks like there’s plenty to keep you occupied while scuba diving at this facility, like billiards, chess and foosball.

According to the website, there are 56 cameras installed around the pool to ensure divers’ safety, and the lighting and sound systems will create various “moods.”

You can enjoy the pool even if you’ve never gone scuba diving before, as there’s a beginner’s option that includes a briefing on the basics of scuba diving and an introduction to the equipment from a scuba instructor.

You’ll learn essential diving skills in shallow water and then you can explore the pool — up to a maximum depth of 12 meters. You’ll also receive a video of your dive so you can prove to friends and family that you definitely did this crazy thing!

Even experienced scuba divers can make intriguing discoveries in this underwater facility. Alternatively, you can go “freediving” in the pool, wearing just a mask, snorkel and fins to explore the underwater city on a single breath.

Bookings are expected to begin at the end of July, and you can sign up to be notified when availability opens up.

Do you want to explore the world’s deepest swimming pool?

