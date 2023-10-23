Little Debbie is releasing two new holiday ice cream flavors

‘Tis the season for nostalgic treats! We have just learned that Little Debbie is debuting two new flavors of ice cream just in time for the holiday season.

Hudsonville Ice Cream is collaborating with Little Debbie to release Chocolate Christmas Tree Cakes and Little Debbie Cherry Cordials to their holiday lineup this year. In addition to these two new flavors, you will soon see the return of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream. This ice cream flavor debuted in 2021, and it was so popular that many stores quickly sold out.

No wonder: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, which first came out in 1985, were a special part of many of our holiday memories, so having this treat in ice cream form is irresistible!

A media representative shared descriptions of the new holiday flavors with Simplemost, saying that the Cherry Cordials flavor has cherry-flavored ice cream with cookie pieces, chocolate flakes and a “cherry variegate,” while the Chocolate Christmas Tree Cakes flavor features chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and holiday sprinkles. And the Christmas Tree Cakes flavor is white cake-flavored ice cream with yellow cake pieces, green sanding sugar, and a red icing variegate.

Little Debbie/Hudsonville Ice Cream

The Hudsonville Little Debbie Ice Cream flavors can be found at stores like Walmart, Hy-Vee, Piggly Wiggly, Speedway and more. Other Little Debbie ice cream flavors now available include Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie, Little Debbie Nutty Bars, Little Debbie Zebra Cakes and Little Debbie Swiss Rolls. These products are usually priced at around $2.75 for a pint, but the price can go up to $3 or $4 depending on where you shop.

However, only Walmart stores will have the new holiday offerings of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, Little Debbie Chocolate Christmas Tree Cakes and Little Debbie Cherry Cordials.

The flavors will be available for a limited time, so make sure to grab a pint or two before you miss your chance. They might not be in your Walmart’s freezer just yet, but according to Hudsonville Ice Cream’s recent Instagram post, they should arrive soon.

Click here to locate stores in your area that stock these frozen treats.

