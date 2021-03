For the next week, Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts.

From now until March 7, if you purchase a dozen original glazed doughnuts, you'll get a second dozen for free.

To redeem your free doughnuts, Krispy Kreme says to head over to your local store in the U.S.

You can also order online for delivery or pickup by using the promo code "BOGODOZEN" at checkout.

The company said Canadian stores are not participating.