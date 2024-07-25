US health officials issue another warning over high lead levels in ground cinnamon

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a new warning to consumers about high levels of lead found in one brand of ground cinnamon and . It comes after similar recalls regarding unsafe levels of lead, which were discovered in recent investigations.

The FDA said ground cinnamon, sold under the El Servidor brand and distributed by the Elmhurst, New York, company, has lead levels that are considered worrisome and not safe to consume.

The agency said consumers are urged to throw the product in the trash and not to buy it. On the label, customers should find some reference to El Servidor Corp of Elmhurst, NY.

The cinnamon was sold by retailers including Mannan Supermarket, Inc.

The warning comes after the FDA issued similar recalls due to high lead levels found in ground cinnamon products the agency tested.

In April, the FDA said the level of lead found in cinnamon that was used in recalled applesauce pouches was more than 2,000 times higher than the amount proposed as an international limit.

The agency has been investigating the source of the lead contamination since its initial safety alert about the cinnamon applesauce pouches in October, which potentially poisoned at least 65 young children across the U.S.

Also this year, the FDA announced that El Chilar Ground Cinnamon “Canela Molida” was recalled for potentially containing trace amounts of lead.

The agency said that La Raza LLC distributed the products in Maryland to retail stores.

The Maryland Department of Health tested the products and discovered the elevated lead concentrations, the FDA said. Investigators believe the lead contamination is due to potentially adulterated raw material from the supplier.

Cinnamon wasn't the only ground spice to face a recall this year. In June ground black pepper sold under the Baraka brand was recalled over possible salmonella contamination.

And last year ground cumin was recalled over a possible salmonella infection risk.

The FDA has been aware of possible lax quality and safety control measures in the spice market — particularly regarding ground spices — and has said it calls into question the "effectiveness of control measures to reduce or prevent illness from consumption of spices in the United States."