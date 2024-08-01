Las Vegas man killed after crashing while speeding on off-ramp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 30-year-old Las Vegas man is dead after police say he crashed his Toyota on an off-ramp while speeding, sending the car crashing into two others.

On Sunday at roughly 1:25 p.m., a 2004 Toyota Camry was speeding north on the eastbound off-ramp on U.S. 95/S.R. 147.

Nevada State Police say the driver, Fernando Enriquez, Jr., failed to stay in his lane and crashed into a concrete barrier while heading around a curve.

The car overturned, partially ejecting Enriquez, and it continued on, hitting a 2011 Ford Explorer in the eastbound lanes of S.R. 147. The Toyota continued its destructive path hitting a 2017 Dodge Ram before coming to a rest.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured and stayed on the scene to cooperate with police. The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital for a minor injury as a precautionary measure.

An investigation into the crash continues.

So far this year, the Nevada State Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 44 crashes resulting in 52 fatalities.