Lake Havasu City trio claims $108 million lottery ticket

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — A Lake Havasu City family has claimed a winning $108-million Mega Millions ticket.

The three winners, a man, his wife and her brother, who want to remain anonymous, chose to take a lump-sum payment of the jackpot. They’re taking home $75.2 million before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Desert Martini Bar in Lake Havasu City.

The family says they purchase $60 worth of tickets every week and finally hit the jackpot. They say they’ll continue playing the lottery.

Arizona Lottery

“The trio say that they don’t have any big plans for the money and, for now, they’ll take it easy and buy a motorhome. They say they had plans to buy one anyway but now it will be a bit nicer and they’ll get it sooner. The woman of the three notes that, when the time is right, they will bid farewell to their jobs and see the country,” Arizona Lottery says.

They also plan to buy a new truck, help their kids and hope to go on a cruise. The wife’s brother is a U.S. Navy veteran and scuba diver. He hopes to take a trip to the Maldives to dive, “but the 30-hour trip is daunting and he says he’s ‘too damn cheap’ to travel anything other than commercial.”