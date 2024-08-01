Rosen bill would allow president to declare major disasters for extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new bill proposed by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., would allow extreme heat to qualify for a major disaster declaration from the president, opening up federal funding and resources to help offset related costs.

Rosen's "Extreme Heat Emergency Act" would allow extreme heat to qualify as a disaster under the Stafford Act. Disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, fires, floods, and tornadoes already qualify under the act.

The news comes as Las Vegas will likely have its hottest month ever in July. Las Vegas and Reno are two of the fastest-warming cities, according to Climate Central.

“The extreme heat waves this summer have brought record-breaking temperatures to our state, putting communities and people at risk,” Rosen said. “I’m introducing legislation to ensure more funding and resources are available to states like Nevada for damages related to extreme heat events. I’ll always work to ensure our state gets the fair share of federal resources we need to keep Nevadans safe.”

Read the full Stafford Act below:



Stafford Act by Adam Forgie on Scribd