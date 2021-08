LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harley Quinn is a young cat that was rescued from the streets of Las Vegas after her mother disappeared and her sibling was tragically hit by a car. She's still a little afraid of people now, but her rescuers at Community Cat Angels say a family with a little patience can bring her out of her shell.

KTNV Harley Quinn

Those interested in adopting Harley Quinn can message Community Cat Angels on Facebook or send an email to cats@communitycatangels.org.