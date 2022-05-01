Pet of the week: Wiley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Wiley! He's an energetic terrier mix who is around two years old. Wiley was found as a stray in Las Vegas, and now he's looking for his forever home.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Wiley

Wiley's rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project say he is potty trained and crate trained. He has a tendency to get car sick at times but with a small dose of doggie Dramamine, he enjoys the ride.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Wiley

Wiley is vaccinated, neutered and healthy overall. He will need an active family that can provide lots of snuggles and love.

If you're interested in Wiley, you can find an adoption application on the Vegas Pet Rescue Project website.