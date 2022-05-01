Watch
Pet of the week: Wiley

Wiley is an energetic terrier mix looking for his forever home.
Posted at 9:09 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 12:09:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Wiley! He's an energetic terrier mix who is around two years old. Wiley was found as a stray in Las Vegas, and now he's looking for his forever home.

Wiley 1.jpg
Wiley

Wiley's rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project say he is potty trained and crate trained. He has a tendency to get car sick at times but with a small dose of doggie Dramamine, he enjoys the ride.

Wiley 3.jpg
Wiley

Wiley is vaccinated, neutered and healthy overall. He will need an active family that can provide lots of snuggles and love.

If you're interested in Wiley, you can find an adoption application on the Vegas Pet Rescue Project website.

Wiley 2.jpg
Wiley

