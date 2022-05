LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Tigger! He's a four-year-old Pit Bull mix who is about 60 pounds. He's currently in boarding and looking for his forever home.

Kelsey McFarland/ KTNV Tigger

Tigger is house-trained, smart and affectionate. He trains at the Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Training Center, preparing him for his new family.

Families who are interested in adopting him can visit the Pawtastic Friends website or call Michael Novelli at (702) 580-7066.