Pet of the week: senior Queensland Heeler mix needs forever home

Molly is an 11-year-old Queensland Heeler mix looking for her forever home.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jul 17, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Molly is an 11-year-old Queensland Heeler mix looking for her forever home. Molly loves all people, but does not get along with other dogs or cats. She loves eating chicken and will follow her new family around like a shadow!

Molly has been treated and is recovered from lung problems, but would not be a good fit for avid hikers or joggers.

If you're interested in adopting Molly, you can fill out the adoption interest form on the Pawsitive Difference website or go to the weekly Sunday adoption event at the PetSmart on 9775 W. Charleston Blvd.

