Pet of the week: Ren and Stumpy

Ren and Stumpy are a brother and sister pair looking for their forever homes through Community Cat Angels.
Posted at 8:48 AM, May 15, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Ren and Stumpy! They're a brother and sister pair who are looking for their furrever homes through Community Cat Angels.

Ren and Stumpy

Ren and Stumpy are about six weeks old. They'll officially be ready for a new home in a few months. Stumpy got her name because she's missing part of his leg. Nancie Anastopoulos, founder of Community Cat Angels, says an umbilical cord cut off circulation of the leg.

If you're interested in Ren and Stumpy, you can contact the non-profit on the Community Cat Angels Facebook page or by emailing cats@communitycatangels.org.

