LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melo is a 7-year-old Pit Bull mix.

He's looking for his forever home after spending most of his life in and out of different shelters.

Hearts Alive Village Melo

His rescuers at Hearts Alive Village say Melo is friendly, smart, and gentle.

He would do well in a home with older children or no kids and no other animals. Melo also has his very own Instagram page!

Hearts Alive Village Melo

If you're interested in adopting Melo, you can fill out an adoption application here.