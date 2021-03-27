Menu

Pet of the week: loving 8-month-old kitten fits any home

Charlie is an 8-month-old kitten who was rescued by Vets for Abandoned Pets after being abandoned.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 13:21:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Charlie is an 8-month-old kitten who was rescued by Vets for Abandoned Pets after being abandoned. He's mild mannered, tolerant, and friendly, making him a great fit for any home.

Those interested in adopting Charlie can visit Vets for Abandoned Pets free roaming kitty adoption center, located at 4601 N. Rancho Dr. in Las Vegas. The adoption center is currently open for appointments only due to COVID-19. To set an appointment, email vfap.adoptions@gmail.com.

Vets for Abandoned Pets also has an Instagram account where you can stay updated with the latest cats up for adoption.

