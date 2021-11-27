Pet of the Week: Lily and Lulu

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Lily and Lulu! They're both looking for forever homes this holiday season.

KTNV Lily

Lily is about four months old and was rescued from a reservation. She is shy around people right now, but working on her confidence! She'll be ready for adoption as soon as she's done getting spayed and all her shots. Lily would be best fit in a home with other dogs.

KTNV Lulu

Lulu is about six months old. She loves other dogs and people, and has lots of energy! She is spayed and has all her shots.

If you're interested in adopting, you can visit the Pawsitive Difference Sunday adoption events at PetSmart on 9775 W. Charleston Boulevard. The event is every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also visit the Pawsitive Difference website.