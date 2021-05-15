Pet of the week: kitten almost ready for forever home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prim is a kitten who was found with her family in the playground area of someone's backyard! She is in the care of Community Cat Angels. The non-profit rescue is giving her the care she needs before she's old enough for adoption.

KTNV

Community Cat Angels will be holding a 'kitten shower' Saturday, May 22 where you can pre-adopt kittens, visit local vendors and participate in raffles. If you're interested in buying tickets or adopting, email Community Cat Angels at Cats@CommunityCatAngels.org. You can also visit their Facebook or Instagram page.