Pet of the week: kitten almost ready for forever home

A kitten named Prim is almost ready for adoption! You can find her through Community Cat Angels in Las Vegas.
Posted at 9:11 AM, May 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prim is a kitten who was found with her family in the playground area of someone's backyard! She is in the care of Community Cat Angels. The non-profit rescue is giving her the care she needs before she's old enough for adoption.

Community Cat Angels will be holding a 'kitten shower' Saturday, May 22 where you can pre-adopt kittens, visit local vendors and participate in raffles. If you're interested in buying tickets or adopting, email Community Cat Angels at Cats@CommunityCatAngels.org. You can also visit their Facebook or Instagram page.

