LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Haydog! She's 3-years-old and looking for her forever home. Her rescuers say she was found with a bunch of hay on her, hence the name.

Haydog is friendly, energetic and learning agility and training at the Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Center. She's well suited for any loving home.

If you're interested in adopting Haydog, you can email info@pawtasticfriends.com.