LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bandit is a friendly Terrior mix who is looking for his forever home after his previous owner had to surrender him. His rescuers at Hearts Alive Village say he would be a great fit for any family-- including those with other animals or children.

Hearts Alive Village

If you're interested in adopting Bandit, you can visit the Hearts Alive Village website to fill out an adoption or foster application.