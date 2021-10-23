Watch
Pet of the week: French Dip

French Dip is a one-year-old black cat who is looking for her forever home.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet name is French Dip! She's a one-year-old cat who is looking for a new forever home after her previous owner had to surrender her.

Her name is inspired by her paws, they're"dipped" in white! French Drip is a snuggly girl who loves spending time with her person. She's good around small children and animals.

If you're interested in adopting French Dip or one of the dozens of cats currently available at Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions, you can visit their website and fill out an adoption application.

