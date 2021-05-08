Pet of the week: Domino the senior poodle mix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 11-year-old Domino is a poodle mix who is looking for his forever home. His rescuers at Pawsitive Difference say Domino would do well in a home with no other animals or children. He is hard of hearing, but friendly and loves to cuddle.
For more information about available dogs or for general assistance, email info@pawsitivedifference.org.
To view pets available for adoption, volunteer application, or if you'd like to donate, visit Pawsitive Difference's website. You can also follow the non-profit on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.