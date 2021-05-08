Watch
Local NewsInterviews

Actions

Pet of the week: Domino the senior poodle mix

items.[0].videoTitle
Domino is an 11-year-old poodle mix who is looking for his forever family!
Domino.jpg
Domino.jpg
Domino.jpg
Posted at 10:14 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 13:14:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 11-year-old Domino is a poodle mix who is looking for his forever home. His rescuers at Pawsitive Difference say Domino would do well in a home with no other animals or children. He is hard of hearing, but friendly and loves to cuddle.

Domino.jpg
Domino

For more information about available dogs or for general assistance, email info@pawsitivedifference.org.

Domino.jpg
Domino

To view pets available for adoption, volunteer application, or if you'd like to donate, visit Pawsitive Difference's website. You can also follow the non-profit on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

Domino.jpg
Domino

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH