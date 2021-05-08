Pet of the week: Domino the senior poodle mix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 11-year-old Domino is a poodle mix who is looking for his forever home. His rescuers at Pawsitive Difference say Domino would do well in a home with no other animals or children. He is hard of hearing, but friendly and loves to cuddle.

Pawsitive Difference Domino

For more information about available dogs or for general assistance, email info@pawsitivedifference.org.

