Pet of the week: Dolly needs forever home after being rescued from Mexico

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dolly is looking for her forever home after being rescued from the streets of Mexico. She's about 1 1/2 years old. Her rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project say Dolly is calm, great with dogs, people, and very interested in cats! Dolly is dog door trained, walks well on a leash, and does well at the dog park. Her foster parents say her favorite thing to do is cuddle with her family on the couch or snuggle up to them in bed.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Dolly

Those interested in adopting Dolly can find the adoption application on Vegas Pet Rescue's website.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project has a fundraiser on Thursday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m at Pinot's Palette. Participants can drink wine and paint a fun canvas while raising funds for Vegas Pet Rescue Project.