Pet of the week: doggy duo named Lexa & Snoopy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lexa and Snoopy are a bonded pair looking for their new family after their owner surrendered them. They are friendly, around 8 years old, and get along with other dogs well.

Pawsitive Differencem Pet Rescue Snoopy & Lexa

Those interested in adopting Lexa and Snoopy can go to the weekly adoption event for Pawsitive Difference at the PetSmart on 9775 W. Charleston Blvd. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday.

Pawsitive Difference Pet Rescue Snoopy

For more information about available dogs or for general assistance, email info@pawsitivedifference.org.

Pawsitive Difference Pet Rescue Lexa

To view pets available for adoption, volunteer application, or if you'd like to donate, visit Pawsitive Difference's website.