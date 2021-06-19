Watch
Pet of the week: doggy duo named Lexa & Snoopy

Lexa and Snoopy are looking for their forever home together after being surrendered by their owner.
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 12:27:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lexa and Snoopy are a bonded pair looking for their new family after their owner surrendered them. They are friendly, around 8 years old, and get along with other dogs well.

Those interested in adopting Lexa and Snoopy can go to the weekly adoption event for Pawsitive Difference at the PetSmart on 9775 W. Charleston Blvd. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday.

For more information about available dogs or for general assistance, email info@pawsitivedifference.org.

To view pets available for adoption, volunteer application, or if you'd like to donate, visit Pawsitive Difference's website.

