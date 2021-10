LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Citrine is an 8-month-old kitten who is looking for his forever home. He was found as a feral kitten on the streets of Las Vegas and Community Cat Angels took him in to rehabilitate him.

If you're interested in adopting Citrine or any other cats, email cats@communitycatangels.org or message Community Cat Angels on Facebook.