LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sir Poochie is a 4-year-old Chiweenie mix who is healthy, friendly, and ready for his new forever home! His rescuers at NSPCA say he is a good fit for any family.

NSPCA

If you're interested in adopting Sir Poochie. you can visit the NSPCA website to schedule an appointment with an adoption counselor.