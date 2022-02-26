Pet of the week: Celestial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Celestial: he was found on the streets of Las Vegas with severe medical problems, but is now on the mend and looking for his forever home.

KTNV Celestial

Community Cat Angels founder Nancie Anastopoulos says Celestial suffered from an infection in his eye, his jaw was out of socket and had broken teeth that needed to be removed. As soon as his jaw is repaired, he will be ready for a new loving home. Anastopoulos says he will not have special needs once he is fully healed.

Community Cat Angels Celestial

If you're interested in adopting Celestial, you can message Community Cat Angels on Facebook or email cats@communitycatangels.org.