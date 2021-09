LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Buddha: he's a seven-year-old Pit Bull who is looking for a loving home after his previous family requested he be euthanized.

Hearts Alive Village Buddha

Buddha is friendly, healthy, and seems to be great with kids and cats. It's suggested he's the only dog in the home.

For more information on adopting Buddha, head to the Hearts Alive Village Website.