Pet of the week: Bleu the Pit Bull mix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bleu is a Pit Bull mix who is around 3 years old. He was found on the streets of Las Vegas. His rescuers at Pawtastic Friends say he has a friendly and calm demeanor and will fit well in many family settings.

Those interested in adopting Bleu can email info@pawtasticfriends.com or call Michael Novelli at (702) 580-7066.

Pawtastic Friends will also host a Pawtastic Photoshoot Sunday, June 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. Those interested in getting photos taken of their pets can go to the Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Center on 2200 E. Pama Ln. for a 15 minute photo session and one print. Admission is $35 and proceeds benefit Pawtastic Friends.