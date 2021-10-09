Pet of the week: Betty the American Bulldog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Betty is a six-year-old American Bulldog who is looking for her forever home. Her rescuers at the Nevada SPCA say she was found as a stray. They called her owners numerous times with no call back.

Betty weighs 107 pounds. For that reason, her rescuers believe she would be better suited in a home without small children. Her history with other animals is unknown, so it's best she's in a home with no other dogs or cats.

If you're interested in adopting or fostering Betty, you can fill out an adoption application here.

Nevada SPCA is hosting a Neon Walk Saturday at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is a family-friendly glow in the dark 1.7 mile walk to help raise funds.