LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Aurora: she's a six-year-old white and brown Pit Bull mix looking for her forever home.

Aurora does great with other dogs and kids, she also doesn't seem to mind cats. She can be energetic but also loves to cuddle on the couch.

If you're interested in adopting Aurora, head to the Hearts Alive Village website to learn more.