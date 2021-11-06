Pet of the week: Ansel the goat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hearts Alive Village is embarking on a new adventure: a horse rescue and sanctuary! The non-profit will now host goats and horses as well as the typical dogs and cats. You can check out the Facebook page for the horse rescue here.
Right now, Hearts Alive Village has a group of animals that were taken from their previous owner in an abandonment case. They're now back to health and ready for a new home.
The horse rescue and sanctuary currently has several goats around 1-year-old and one horse named Annie. It's suggested goats be adopted in pairs or they can be great company for a lonely horse.
If you're interested in adopting any of these animals, you can email Hearts Alive Village at info@heartsalivevillage.org.