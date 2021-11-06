Pet of the week: Ansel the goat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hearts Alive Village is embarking on a new adventure: a horse rescue and sanctuary! The non-profit will now host goats and horses as well as the typical dogs and cats. You can check out the Facebook page for the horse rescue here.

Kelsey McFarland/13 Action News Goat

Right now, Hearts Alive Village has a group of animals that were taken from their previous owner in an abandonment case. They're now back to health and ready for a new home.

The horse rescue and sanctuary currently has several goats around 1-year-old and one horse named Annie. It's suggested goats be adopted in pairs or they can be great company for a lonely horse.

Kelsey McFarland/13 Action News Annie

If you're interested in adopting any of these animals, you can email Hearts Alive Village at info@heartsalivevillage.org.