Pet of the week: Alona

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Alona! She's a seven-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix looking for her forever home. She's been with Nevada SPCA for six weeks after being surrendered by her owner.

Nevada SPCA Alona

Alona is about 70 pounds. She would do well in a home with an active family who will take her on walks and hikes.

She'd be best fit in a home with children over the age of six. She does well with other dogs, but her history with cats is unknown.

If you're interested in Alona, you can spend time with her and get to know her at Nevada SPCA.