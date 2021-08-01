Watch
Pet of the week: 5-year-old Boston Belle

Posted at 9:24 AM, Aug 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Boston Belle! She's five years old and is looking for her new forever home. Belle was adopted from a rescue in Idaho by a family in Las Vegas, but didn't get along with the other dogs in the household. Her rescuers say she needs to be the princess of the home.

Belle is very affectionate and friendly to all people, but she hasn't been around children. She is fully housebroken and her favorite toys are bones stuffed with peanut butter.

If you're interested in adopting Belle, email Pawtastic Friends at info@pawtasticfriends.com.

