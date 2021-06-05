Watch
Pet of the week: 4-year-old cat named Beefcake

Beefcake is a four-year-old cat looking for his forever home!
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 11:46:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beefcake is a lovable four-year-old cat living with FIV, or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. He's friendly, cuddly, and looking for his forever home!

Lori Heeren, Executive Director of Nevada SPCA, says Beefcake can live a normal, healthy life with FIV. It is recommended that Beefcake is on his own or with other FIV cats. The virus works by killing or damaging cells in a cat's immune system by targeting white blood cells. That makes FIV-positive cats more vulnerable to secondary infections.

The NSPCA doesn't know Beefcake's history with dogs, but he does okay with families and children, Heeren says.

Those interested in adopting, fostering, or donating can do so on the NSPCA website.

