LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sophie is a 4-month-old Shepard mix that is looking for her forever home.

Her rescuers at Nevada SPCA say Sophie will require a lot of attention, hard work and patience because she is still a puppy. She appears to get along with other animals and children.

Those interested in adopting Sophie can visit the Nevada SPCA website and fill out an adoption form.