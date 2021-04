LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tom Sawyer is a friendly and curious 2-year-old cat looking for his forever home.

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions Tom Sawyer

If you're interested in adopting, Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions has a cage-free adoption center where cats roam in a stress-free environment. Visits are by appointment only. You can fill out an adoption form here.

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will also be hosting a CATurday Fun Fest on May 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be raffle prizes, food trucks, vendors, and other fun activities.