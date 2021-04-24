Pet of the week: 1-year-old named Louis is friendly, crate trained

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Louis! He's a friendly Pitbull mix who is ready to find a new home.

Pawtastic Friends Louis

Pawtastic Friends sent us this blurb to describe Louis:

"Louis is only one year old and 66 lbs when he was abandoned by his owner. He is crate trained and loves to play with toys. Is great around young children but we don't know how he is with other dogs yet, he was just moved to boarding to evaluate. He is still very much a puppy so very active, playful, friendly but needs some basic training."

To adopt Louis, you can call Michael Novelli at 702-580-7066 or visit the Pawtastic Friends website.

Pawtastic Friends will be holding a fundraising event on May 16 at its new Enrichment Training Center. To find out more, click here.