Pet of the week: 1-year-old mix named Linda

Linda is a 1-year-old mix that is friendly and looking for her forever home.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 12:56:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Linda is a 1-year-old mix who is looking for her forever home. Her rescuers at Pawtastic Friends say Linda is friendly with lots of puppy energy, so she needs some socialized training outside the home.

Linda

Linda was adopted from a county shelter, but her previous family had to downsize and wasn't doing well with the other dogs in the home. Right now, Linda would fit best in a foster home or household with no other pets. She does well with children.

Linda in training

Those interested in adopting Linda can email info@pawtasticfriends.com for more information.

