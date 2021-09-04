Pet of the week: 1-year-old mix named Linda

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Linda is a 1-year-old mix who is looking for her forever home. Her rescuers at Pawtastic Friends say Linda is friendly with lots of puppy energy, so she needs some socialized training outside the home.

Pawtastic Friends Linda

Linda was adopted from a county shelter, but her previous family had to downsize and wasn't doing well with the other dogs in the home. Right now, Linda would fit best in a foster home or household with no other pets. She does well with children.

Pawtastic Friends Linda in training

Those interested in adopting Linda can email info@pawtasticfriends.com for more information.