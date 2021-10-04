College scholarships available to Hispanic students in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The State of Nevada is making an effort to get more Hispanic students into college.

Right now, only 16% of Hispanic adults in the state have earned a degree.

Evelyn Castro with the Nevada State Treasurer's Office speaks with Good Morning Las Vegas Anchors Dave Courvoisier and Kalyna Astrinos about a scholarship fund the state is offering to minority students.

Learn more about the Hispanic Heritage Fund at hsf.net and for other scholarships available visit nvigate.gov.

Watch in the player above.