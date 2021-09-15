International Delight Is Debuting A New Reese’s Iced Coffee Flavor

If your mornings could use a bit more candy-sweetness, there’s a new iced coffee hitting store shelves that should do the trick: International Delight’s Reese’s Iced Coffee!

The classic Reese’s combo of chocolate and peanut butter mixes with International Delight’s iced coffee to create a creamy and cold treat. A permanent addition to International Delight’s coffee lineup, the new Reese’s flavor will be available in grocery stores nationwide beginning Oct. 1 for around $3.99 for a 64-ounce carton.

International Delight

While this is the first Reese’s iced coffee from International Delight, the brand previously made a Reese’s coffee creamer, so Reese’s fans could add the flavor to any hot or iced coffee.

The classic Reese’s flavors are having quite the moment, as Hershey has also just released the first-ever holiday Reese’s flavor. The candy has always come in different shapes for the holidays, but new Reese’s Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups mark the first time the whole flavor has been changed for the holidays.

Made with peanut brittle-flavored creme wrapped around crunchy peanut butter, the new flavor comes in big cups and snackable miniatures.

The Hershey Company

More Reese’s goodies you can find in stores include Reese’s white chocolate peanut butter cup thins, cups made without chocolate (they’re coated in peanut butter) and a snack cake made with soft-baked chocolate cake and topped with Reese’s peanut butter cream, then covered in milk chocolate.

You can also get a tub at Sam’s Club filled with a whopping 375 Reese’s candies. While it would be great for handing out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, it’s important to point out that technically it has one Reese’s cup for every day of an entire year (plus some extra), so, do what you will with that information.

If you’re not interested in starting your day with a Reese’s treat, International Delight has a variety of other flavors of iced coffee including caramel macchiato and Oreo.

The brand also has a handful of creamers, including classics like French vanilla and Irish cream, plus more unique flavors like Hershey’s chocolate caramel, Almond Joy and Cinnabon.

What is your favorite flavor to add to coffee?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.