Hormel’s New Pretzel Bite And Cheese Trays Are An Easy Appetizer

There are a lot of reasons to head to the mall: shopping, getting some exercise and, my personal favorite, stopping by a food stand and picking up a warm and steamy pretzel with a side of nacho cheese.

While most malls and their food establishments are open, if you’ve been longing for what they offer but don’t feel comfortable heading out just yet, there’s a new product in stores nationwide that should conquer your craving.

Hormel’s new pretzel bites and cheese tray comes with 4 ounces of soft pretzel bites, 4 ounces of cheddar cheese sauce and a packet of sea salt. The tray has to be kept refrigerated until you’re ready to serve it, but then, it can be microwaved for a warm, salty pretzel with cheese whenever the mood strikes you.

Hormel Foods

If one member of your family prefers mustard with pretzels, just pour some Dijon or honey mustard as an extra dipping sauce to go with the bites.

You can find the new pretzel bites in the deli department of select retailers for $6.99-$7.99. While it can feed up to four people as an appetizer for a game day or movie night, there’s no shame if you keep it all to yourself!

Hormel Foods

If you’d rather try your hand at making your own soft-baked pretzels, it’s actually not as difficult as it may seem. This recipe calls for frozen dinner roll dough or refrigerated biscuit dough and boiling it in salted water. From there, you’ll add an egg wash and salt, then make a dipping sauce of your choosing.

Do pretzels top your list of favorite snacks?

