Tickets on sale for Las Vegas Lights FC soccer games

Las Vegas' newest professional team is gearing up for their first season on the pitch.

Las Vegas Lights Football Club (FC) will kick-off their inaugural season at Cashman Field on Feb.10. Single-game tickets for the matches are now on sale at LightsFC.com/SingleTix.

“We are excited to announce the beginning of sales for single-game tickets to the first four matches in Lights FC history, and equally excited to double-down on our promise to present the world’s game to Las Vegas at a price that is affordable for all of our fans,” Lights FC Owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook said. “We have asked fans from the beginning to come experience just one match. If you give us one chance, we know you’ll want to come back.”

The available tickets include three 2018 Soccer Spring Training matches vs. visiting Major League Soccer (MLS) opponents, plus tickets for the first home United Soccer League (USL) regular season match in club history. The schedule of games available for individual purchase is as follows:

Saturday, 2/10, 8 p.m. – Lights FC vs. Montreal Impact

Saturday, 2/17, 8 p.m. – Lights FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Saturday, 2/24, 8 p.m. – Lights FC vs. D.C. United

Saturday, 3/24, 8 p.m. – Lights FC vs. TBD (First USL regular season home match)

Lights FC 2018 season tickets are also still on sale and start at just $200, with each season ticket purchased including a free team jersey (valued at $80). Ticket for groups of 10 or more are also now on sale, starting at just $18 per ticket, with each ticket purchased including a free Lights FC scarf (valued at $20).