Texas girl's letter to Santa asking him to fix roof goes viral

A community came together in Houston to throw a birthday party for a 9-year-old girl after her letter to Santa went viral.

Betzabe Gomez didn't ask for presents. Instead, she asked Santa to fix the roof of her family's home, which was damaged during a hurricane.

She wrote the letter while at a friend's home. When her friend's mom saw the letter, she knew she needed to do something. She began reaching out to people in the community.

The first official to respond was state Rep. Armando Walle. He began making calls. He also personally nailed a blue tarp to the roof of the girl's home and donated two space heaters.

And this past weekend, Gomez was overwhelmed with gifts given to her and her family by people in the community who heard the story.

