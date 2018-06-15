How would you like to go bowling or see a movie for $1 in Las Vegas?

Wildfire Lanes is celebrating its 10th birthday with special deals for bowlers.

From June 18-24, Wildfire Lanes is offering $1 bowling games, including cosmic bowling, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Cosmic bowling is available Friday and Saturday evenings beginning at 8 p.m. Wildfire Lanes, 4451 E. Sunset Road, is also offering 50 percent off all dining and beverages during this timeframe.

Texas Station’s Texas Star Lanes celebrate Hot Summer Nights through the end of July with $1.50 games all day from 8 a.m.-close, including cosmic bowling from 2 p.m.-midnight every Thursday. In addition, from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. every Thursday through July there are $1.50 snack bar specials on small fries, hot dogs, cheese nachos, small soda and ice cream.

At Santa Fe Lanes inside Santa Fe Station, up to four bowlers can play the game for two hours for $48. That price includes shoe rentals; one large, one topping pizza; and one pitcher of soda and is valid from 3-7 p.m., Monday-Friday throughout summer.

Hop on the Regal Summer Movies Express at Texas Station where $1 gets you in to select movies. This special pricing is available Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the 10 a.m. showing through Aug. 8. A portion of the proceeds go to charities. Upcoming $1 movies at the Regal Texas Station 18 are:

June 19-20: “Storks” and “Peabody & Mr. Sherman”

June 26-27: “Despicable Me 2” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

July 3-4: “Lego Movie” and “Alvin & The Chipmunks”

July 10-11: “Sing” and “Peanuts Movie”

July 17-18: “Lego Ninjago Movie” and “Ferdinand”

July 24-25: “Secret Life of Pets” and “Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”

July 31-August 1: “Lego Batman Movie” and “Trolls”

August 7-8: “Minions” and “Boss Baby”

If you can't make it to Texas Station, the 3 other Regal Theatres in the valley will also be showing the $1 movies.

The theatres are Regal Village Square Stadium 18, Regal Aliante Stadium 16 and Regal Colonnade Stadium 14 on South Eastern Avenue.